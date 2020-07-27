Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Store

Zak Failla
A man is wanted after stealing two portable air conditioners from Lowe's in Bay Shore. Photo Credit: SCPD
A man allegedly walked into a Long Island department store and walked out with portable air conditioners without making an attempt to pay, police said.

An alert has been issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as they attempt to track down a man who stole from Lowes on Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore earlier this month.

Police said that the suspect stole two Hisense 500 portable air conditioners shortly after 2:45 p.. on Thursday, July 16 before fleeing in a gray 2019 Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information regarding the man or the stolen air conditioners has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving a tip online.

