Know Her? Woman Wanted For Stealing $2.3K Worth Of Items From Long Island Store, Police Say

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island for a woman who was caught on camera stealing dozens of pairs of sweatshirts from Victoria’s Secret at the Westfield South Shore Mall.

Police investigators in Suffolk County are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a woman who allegedly stole 50 pairs of Victoria’s Secret sweatpants last month from the mall in Bay Shore.

Police said that the woman entered the store at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and walked out with the stolen items without making an attempt to pay.

The sweatpants had an estimated value of approximately $2,300. Investigators noted that the suspect has committed the same crime at various Victoria’s Secret stores in New Jersey.

According to police, the investigation into the woman is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes her, or has information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

