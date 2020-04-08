Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island Motorcycle Shop Designs Masks For Frontline Workers
Police & Fire

Kayaker Rescued From Construction Barge In Great South Bay

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A kayaker was rescued by police after becoming stranded on a construction barge.
A kayaker was rescued by police after becoming stranded on a construction barge. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A kayaker who was stranded on a construction barge in the Great South Bay was rescued by a police marine unit.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers Kevin Yoli and John Falcone responded to the bay in West Islip after a motorist driving on Robert Moses Causeway reported to 911 seeing a distress flare over the water at 5:10 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, said Suffolk County Police.

When the officers arrived on the scene they saw Fran Los, 40, of Syosset, who had been kayaking when the water became too rough, standing on a construction barge that was tethered to the Robert Moses Causeway bridge.

Officers Yoli and Falcone helped Los aboard their vessel and brought her and the kayak to Captree Marina in Babylon.

Los was uninjured.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.