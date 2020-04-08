Kayaker Rescued From Construction Barge In Great South Bay

A kayaker who was stranded on a construction barge in the Great South Bay was rescued by a police marine unit.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers Kevin Yoli and John Falcone responded to the bay in West Islip after a motorist driving on Robert Moses Causeway reported to 911 seeing a distress flare over the water at 5:10 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, said Suffolk County Police.

When the officers arrived on the scene they saw Fran Los, 40, of Syosset, who had been kayaking when the water became too rough, standing on a construction barge that was tethered to the Robert Moses Causeway bridge.

Officers Yoli and Falcone helped Los aboard their vessel and brought her and the kayak to Captree Marina in Babylon.

Los was uninjured.

