Juvenile Charged With Murder For Long Island Shooting

Zak Failla
A man was shot and killed outside 56 Lowndes Ave. in Huntington Station in August.
A man was shot and killed outside 56 Lowndes Ave. in Huntington Station in August.

Police investigators have arrested a minor who is facing a murder charge following a shooting outside a Long Island home earlier this summer, authorities announced.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department responded to Lowndes Avenue in Huntington Station at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, where there were reports of gunshots that rang out in the area.

Upon arrival, police found Luis Cameras Rimmer-Hernandez, age 21, of Dix Hills, on the street with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, Suffolk County Police announced the arrest of a juvenile whose name has not been released and charged him with murder.

 He was held in a juvenile facility overnight and scheduled to be arraigned at the Youth Part of Suffolk County Court on Friday, Aug. 20. 

