Juvenile Charged With Murder For Long Island Shooting

Police investigators have arrested a minor who is facing a murder charge following a shooting outside a Long Island home earlier this summer, authorities announced.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Department responded to Lowndes Avenue in Huntington Station at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, where there were reports of gunshots that rang out in the area.

Upon arrival, police found Luis Cameras Rimmer-Hernandez, age 21, of Dix Hills, on the street with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, Suffolk County Police announced the arrest of a juvenile whose name has not been released and charged him with murder.

He was held in a juvenile facility overnight and scheduled to be arraigned at the Youth Part of Suffolk County Court on Friday, Aug. 20.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.