Inwood Traffic Stop Leads To Gun Arrest, Police Say

Police have arrested a man from the region for alleged possession of a loaded gun during a routine traffic stop on Long Island.

The incident took place in Inwood around 9:40 p.m., Monday, June 6.

According to detectives, officers spotted a black 2010 Nissan Maxima traveling eastbound on Bayview Avenue with dark tinted windows, said the Nassau County Police.

Following an investigation, a loaded firearm was recovered from inside the vehicle, police said.

Joshua E. Vasquez, age 20, of Arverne in Queens, was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

Vasquez was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Unlicensed operation

Failure to signal

Equipment violations.

He will be arraigned on Tuesday, June 7, at First District Court in Hempstead.

