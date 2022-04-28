Inwood Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of Firearm, Police Say

Two men were arrested on Long Island after a traffic stop for a defective brake light led police to discover a firearm and drugs in the vehicle.

The incident happened in Inwood at about 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers saw a 2002 Mercedes Benz with a defective brake light at the intersection of Bayview Avenue and Gates Avenue and pulled the vehicle over.

An investigation found that the passenger, identified as 44-year-old Elvis Montenegro, of Far Rockaway, was illegally in possession of a firearm, and he was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, NCPD reported.

Police said officers also recovered substances believed to be crack cocaine and MDMA from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Harold De Los Rios, of Cedarhurst, was arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and vehicle and traffic law violations, police reported.

NCPD said Montenegro is set to be arraigned on Wednesday, April 27, and De Los Rios has been issued an Appearance Ticket returnable for Wednesday, May 25.

