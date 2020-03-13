Investigation Launched After Trooper-Involved Shooting Of Mercedes Driver On Northern State

A man driving a Mercedes was shot by New York State Police troopers on the Northern State Parkway after a high-speed chase ended with him allegedly an assault rifle at them.

New York State Police troopers responded to a call of a person driving the white Mercedes SUV on the Meadowbrook Parkway with a weapon at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, prompting an investigation.

Less than an hour later, investigators received a second call stating that the same vehicle was on the Northern State Parkway near exit 39 in Farmingdale.

During that call, troopers were advised that the driver appeared to be in possession of an assault rifle, police said.

According to police, at approximately 3:07 p.m. that day, a trooper on patrol near exit 42 in Farmingdale spotted the Mercedes speeding, and attempted to stop him, though he refused to stop and sped away.

Police said that after a short chase, the driver stopped in the roadway, exited the vehicle with a rifle pointed in the direction of the pursuing troopers, who proceeded to shoot him.

The driver was taken into custody and airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound.

No troopers were injured

The incident shut down the Northern State Parkway in both directions at the Sagtikos Parkway.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (631) 756-3300.

