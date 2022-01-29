Investigation Into Sale Of Cocaine Leads To Arrest Of Nassau County Man

A Long Island man has been arrested following an ongoing investigation into the sale of cocaine in the area.

Arthur Corso, age 58, of Island Park, was arrested in Long Beach on Thursday, Jan. 27, by the Nassau County Police.

According to Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an ongoing investigation into the sale of cocaine was being conducted in the Island Park area.

Detectives noticed a suspicious vehicle on Monroe Boulevard in Long Beach and initiated a traffic stop.

During the stop, Corso refused to comply with their demand to place the car in park. As detectives approached the vehicle Corso put a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine, into his mouth, police said.

Detectives quickly placed the vehicle in park but were unable to recover the plastic bag from his mouth.

Corso was placed into custody and transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

He was charged with:

Two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree

Obstructing governmental administration

Tampering with physical evidence.

He will be arraigned Friday, Jan. 28 at First District Court, Hempstead.

Corso was previously arrested on Jan. 18, 2021, and charged on drug similar drug charges.

He was released on Jan. 19, 2021, with no bail and fitted with an ankle bracelet by Nassau County Probation.

