IDs Released For Man Killed, Woman Injured In DWI Long Island Crash

The identities have been released of a man killed and a woman seriously injured in a Long Island crash police say involved a drunk driver.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25 in Islip.

An 18-year-old from Bay Shore was driving a 2004 Honda Pilot eastbound in front of 2455 Union Blvd. when his vehicle left the roadway and struck two pedestrians walking in front of an apartment building, Suffolk County Police said.

The Honda also hit a parked 2001 Toyota Camry, an electronic pedestrian crossing sign, and a tree, police said.

The male pedestrian, now identified as Luis Trujillo, age 67, of Islip, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The woman who was walking with Trujillo, at the time of the crash was transported via ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore with serious injuries. She's now been ID'd as Veronica Deleon, age 47, of Brentwood.

The driver of the Honda was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

He was charged with DWI and was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Dec. 26 after being released from the hospital. His name has not been released by police.

The Honda was impounded.

Major Case detectives are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information to call Major Case at 631-852-6555 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

