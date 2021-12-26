Teen Charged With DWI After Fatal Long Island Crash

A teenager has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a Christmas Day crash on Long Island in which two pedestrians were struck, with one person killed.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25 in Islip.

An 18-year-old from Bay Shore was driving a 2004 Honda Pilot eastbound in front of 2455 Union Blvd. when his vehicle left the roadway and struck the two pedestrians walking in front of an apartment building, Suffolk County Police said.

The Honda also hit a parked 2001 Toyota Camry, an electronic pedestrian crossing sign and a tree, police said.

An adult male pedestrian, whose identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

A woman who was walking with the man at the time of the crash and has not been identified by police was transported via ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

He was charged with DWI and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date. His name has not been released by police.

The Honda was impounded.

Major Case detectives are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information to call Major Case at 631-852-6555 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

