ID Released For Person Killed In Hit-Run West Hempstead Crash

The identity has been released for the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash on Long Island.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in West Hempstead.

A witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road, Nassau County Police said.

As the witness attempted to render aid, a four-door sedan traveling westbound on the roadway struck the victim and did not stop, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a police medic, the Nassau County PD said.

He's now been ID'd as Michael Tompos, age 52, of West Hempstead, police announced on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information on the crash contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

