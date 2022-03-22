ID Released For Man Killed In Crash Near Rockville Centre Intersection

The identity has been released of a man killed in a crash near a Long Island intersection over the weekend.

It happened around 11:55 p.m. Saturday, March 19 in Rockville Centre.

A 42-year-old man, now identified as Scott Brower of Rockville Centre, while crossing north to south on Merrick Road in the vicinity of North Forest Avenue, was struck by a 2020 BMW motorcycle, according to Nassau County Police

The 36-year-old man operator, who was traveling eastbound on Merrick Road, was ejected from the motorcycle which subsequently struck a 2012 Honda Civic traveling eastbound on Merrick Road, police said.

The pedestrian and motorcyclist suffered multiple trauma injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Brower succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by a hospital physician at 1:40 a.m., police said. The motorcyclist is listed in serious condition.

The operator of the Honda, a 19-year-old man, remained at the scene and was not injured.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

