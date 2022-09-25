Contact Us
ID Released For Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Southern State Parkway Crash In Hempstead

Southern State Parkway
Southern State Parkway Photo Credit: New York State Police/Google Maps street view

The identity has been released of a man who was killed in a crash on the Southern State Parkway.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 on the eastbound side near Exit 15A in Hempstead, according to New York State Police.

The collision involved two vehicles.

According to state police, Zeeshan Naeem, age 36, of North Babylon, was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang when he rear-ended a 2018 Mercedes-Benz operated by Bestrim Asllani, age 37, of Jamaica, Queens. 

The collision caused Naeem’s vehicle to leave the roadway onto the right shoulder where it overturned and struck a tree, police said. 

The crash also caused Asllani’s vehicle to leave the roadway onto the right shoulder where it struck a tree, according to police.

Naeem was pronounced dead at the scene and Asllani was transported to Winthrop Hospital, said police.

This collision is under investigation and state police investigators are asking for witnesses or anyone with any information to call 631-756-3300.

