1 Killed, 1 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Southern State Parkway Crash In Hempstead

One person was killed in an early morning crash on the Southern State Parkway.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 on the eastbound side near Exit 15A in Hempstead, according to New York State Police.

The collision involved two vehicles.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

This collision is under investigation and state police investigators are asking for witnesses or anyone with any information to call 631-756-3300.

