Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Bright Light Observed By Skywatchers Up, Down East Coast Turns Out To Be SpaceX
Police & Fire

1 Killed, 1 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Southern State Parkway Crash In Hempstead

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Southern State Parkway
Southern State Parkway Photo Credit: New York State Police/Google Maps street view

One person was killed in an early morning crash on the Southern State Parkway.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 on the eastbound side near Exit 15A in Hempstead, according to New York State Police.

The collision involved two vehicles.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police. 

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

This collision is under investigation and state police investigators are asking for witnesses or anyone with any information to call 631-756-3300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.