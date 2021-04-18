Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Found Dead On Long Island Roadway In Apparent Hit-Run Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The identity has been released of a man who was found dead on a busy Long Island roadway and police are now saying it's likely he was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.
The identity has been released of a man who was found dead on a busy Long Island roadway and police are now saying it's likely he was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

Highway Patrol officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man lying in the right lane of eastbound Sunrise Highway (Route 27), in Bay Shore, near Exit 43, at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, April 17, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, now identified as Elvis Galvez Menjivar, age 27, of Bay Shore, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The investigation determined Galvez Menjivar may have been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

