Man Found Dead On Busy Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on a busy Long Island roadway overnight. 

Highway Patrol officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man lying in the right lane of eastbound Sunrise Highway (Route 27), in Bay Shore, near Exit 43, at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, April 17, Suffolk County Police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Neither the man's age nor identity has been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

