ID Released For Bicyclist Killed In Crash With Car Near Long Island Intersection

The identity has been released for a bicyclist who was killed after a crash with a car near a Long Island intersection.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday, July 24 in Lake Grove.

Brian Ferretti, 20, of Sayville, was driving a 2005 Toyota sedan on Middle Country Road at the intersection of New Moriches Road, when his vehicle collided with a male bicyclist, now ID'd as Peter Ferentinos, 61, of Nesconset, Suffolk County Police said.

The Toyota was traveling southbound from New Moriches Road.

Ferentinos was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, according to police. Ferretti was not injured, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

