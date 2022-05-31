Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Six-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Sea Cliff Home
Police & Fire

ID Released For Bethpage Man Who Has Died After Being Struck By Car

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Hempstead Turnpike and Stewart Avenue
Hempstead Turnpike and Stewart Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A 60-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car while crossing a busy Long Island roadway.

The incident happened in Bethpage at 8:35 p.m. on Monday, May 30.

Nassau County Police said the man was crossing the street on Hempstead Turnpike at Stewart Avenue when he was struck by a 2021 Audi four-door sedan.

The driver of the Audi, a 29-year-old woman, remained at the scene, police said.

On Monday evening, May 31, police said the hospitalized man was pronounced dead by a physician.

He's been identified as Robert Gunsberg of Bethpage.  

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.