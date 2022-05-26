Hicksville Serial Burglar Busted After Targeting Nassau County Businesses, Police Say

A serial burglar is in police custody after being busted for his role in targeting at least nine businesses on Long Island over the course of fewer than three weeks and making a terroristic threat during a domestic incident, police announced.

Hicksville resident Jonathan Bird, age 35, was arrested at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, following an investigation into multiple burglaries in Nassau County.

According to a Nassau County Police Department spokesperson, the investigation determined that Bird is allegedly responsible for burglaries at these businesses on Long Island on these dates:

Broadway Deli on Broadway in Hicksville on Thursday, May 5;

San Eduardo Deli on Jerusalem Avenue in Hicksville on May 5;

J & S Deli on Newbridge Road in Hicksville on Sunday, May 8;

The Bagel Shop on Old Country Road in New Cassel on Tuesday, May 17;

Mala Madre Taqueria on Old Country Road in Westbury on Thursday, May 19;

Angelo’s Pizza on Glen Cove Road in Carle Place on Friday, May 20;

J & J Bagel and Deli on Glen Cove Road in Carle Place on Saturday, May 21;

Deli Espinoza on Hempstead Turnpike in West Hempstead on Monday, May 23;

Sugar Bae Cafe on West Old Country Road in Hicksville on Tuesday, May 24.

Bird was taken into custody without incident and charged on the burglaries and for a separate domestic incident:

Nine counts of third-degree burglary;

Harassment;

Criminal obstruction of breathing;

Making. terroristic threat.

Police said that Bird will be arraigned on the charges “when medically practical.”

