Good Samaritan Rescues Long Island Man After Falling Off Boat

A Good Samaritan saved the day after a Long Island man fell overboard from a boat.

It happened on Saturday, April 25 at approximately 9:10 a.m. at Bellport Bay in Bellport.

A Medford man was operating a 39-foot Contender boat when he attempted to navigate a turn, was hit by a wake from a passing vessel and fell into the water, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, who was not wearing a lifejacket, treaded water for approximately 15 minutes before he was rescued by Matthew Honce, of East Patchogue, who pulled the victim onto his 20-foot Grady-White vessel.

Marine Bureau Officers Michael Cappiello, Brian Flatley and Shane Parker responded on Marine Mike when they came upon the unmanned boat, which was still operating.

The officers maneuvered Marine Mike next to the Contender and Parker climbed on and shut down the engines.

The victim was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of minor injuries.

