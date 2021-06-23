Girl Rescued From Vault Turned Into Dressing Room At Trendy Long Island Store

A 14-year-old Long Island girl was rescued from a dressing room at a trendy store where a bank vault had been turned into a dressing area.

Suffolk County Police said the incident took place around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, when officers responded to Kate and Hale, located at 227 Main Street in Port Jefferson.

The girl was freed from the old vault/dressing room by members of the Port Jefferson Fire Department who had use air chisels and hammer drills to breach the 12-inch thick wall.

Once the hole was large enough the girl was able to be assisted out.

Fortunately, the girl was not injured, the department said.

The rescue can be viewed on video here at the Port Jefferson Fire Department's Facebook page.

