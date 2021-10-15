Fugitive From Justice Wanted For Killing Wife Apprehended On Long Island

Police on Long Island apprehended a murder suspect who is believed to have killed his wife.

On Monday, Oct. 4, the Sag Harbor Police Department in Suffolk County received a report out of New Jersey that a woman, Masany Cruz, age 29, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, who was reported missing there and may be staying at the Sag Harbor Inn.

When officers arrived at the Inn, they located her husband, William Cruz, age 31, who was taken into custody for questioning without incident and treated at an area hospital.

After Cruz was apprehended, police in Colorado Springs responded to the last known address of the couple, where Masany Cruz was found dead.

A multi-state investigation began, with a joint effort between New York State Police and Sag Harbor Police, in coordination with North Plainfield Police Department in New Jersey, and Colorado Springs Police Department.

Search warrants were also executed in Colorado and Sag Harbor.

According to investigators, it was determined that Masany Cruz had not been heard from since approximately Tuesday, Sept. 14, with William Cruz fleeing Colorado days later and arriving on Long Island on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The investigation led to the arrest of Cruz on Wednesday, Oct. 13 as a fugitive from justice based on the arrest warrant out of District County Court in El Paso County in Colorado.

Cruz was processed at the New York State Police Barracks in Riverside and held at the Southampton Town PD for arraignment on Thursday, Oct. 14 at Suffolk County First District Court in Central Islip.

