Four Teens Nabbed For Vandalizing Multiple Long Island Residences, Police Say

Four teenagers have been accused of vandalizing multiple residences overnight on Long Island.

Officers responded to a residence in Smithtown on Lindron Avenue after a 911 caller reported seeing people damage the fence on his property before driving away in a pickup truck at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, Suffolk County Police.

Officers canvassed the area and located a 2015 Ram pickup truck occupied by the four teens, police said.

Following an investigation, it was determined the four, all age 18, were responsible for damaging the fences of at least two homes on Lindron Avenue and possibly many other residences in the area.

Andrew Pipitone, of Smithtown, Christopher Scott, of Hauppauge, Brian Apulstille, of Hauppauge, and Diego Silvera, of Smithtown, were arrested and charged with two counts each of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

The four were issued desk appearance tickets and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Officers are asking anyone with information on the incidents, or anyone who believes they may have been victimized, to contact the Fourth Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8426.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.