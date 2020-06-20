Four Teens Injured, One Seriously, After Jeep Crashes Into Long Island Home

Four teenagers were injured, one seriously, after a Jeep crashed into a Long Island home overnight.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 20 in Bay Shore.

Juan Hernandez, 17, of Brentwood, was driving the 2015 Jeep westbound on Bay Shore Road, near the intersection of Thompson Drive, when he lost control and the vehicle struck a residence located at 1352 Thompson Drive, Suffolk County Police said.

Nicole Ramirez, 16, of Brentwood, a passenger in the Jeep, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of serious injuries.

Hernandez was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of minor injuries. Hernandez was issued a summons for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Two other passengers in the Jeep, Isais Zavala, 15, of Brentwood, and Stephanie Reyes, 17, of Brentwood, were also transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

