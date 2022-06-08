Five Juveniles Nabbed For String Of Syosset Business Burglaries, Police Say

Five juveniles have been charged in connection with a string of commercial burglaries on Long Island.

The burglaries took in Syosset on Tuesday, June 7 at least 13 locations.

According to detectives, officers responded to several glass breaks at commercial buildings including:

14 Cold Spring Road, Cardinali Bakery

16 Cold Spring Road, Y Cleaners

18 Cold Spring Road, Arata Sushi

38 Cold Spring Road, Village Pharmacy

40 Cold Spring Road, Syosset Wine Cellar

43 Cold Spring Road, Bagel Master

55 Cold Spring Road, J’s Market

12 Berry Hill Road, Kam Garden

22 Berry Hill Road, Aboffs Paint

103 Jackson Ave., Orange Theory

113 Jackson Ave., Danny’s Chinese Kitchen

57 Ira Road, La Bottega

An investigation led detectives to the First Mercy facility at 525 Convent Road where they nabbed the five juveniles without incident, police said.

Those arrested include a 16-year-old male and female, both are charged with eight counts of burglary and four counts of felony criminal mischief. They will be arraigned on Wednesday, June 8 in youth court, police said.

A 15-year-old female and two 14-year-old males were each charged with eight counts of burglary and four counts of felony criminal mischief. They were released on a family court appearance ticket.

The 16-year-old male was previously arrested on Tuesday, May 31, and Friday, June 3, and charged with two additional counts of burglary.

