Fatal Multi-Vehicle Pileup Causes Sunrise Highway Closure

One driver was killed and four others hospitalized after a pile-up crash involving nearly a dozen vehicles that has forced the closure of a stretch of the Sunrise Highway (Route 27) on Long Island, police said.

First responders were dispatched to a stretch of the highway shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, where there was a multi-vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles and a tractor-trailer in Westhampton.

The crash forced police to temporarily shut down the eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway at exit 63. The crash happened near exit 61.

The IDs of the victims involved in the crash have not been released by investigators. According to reports, at least one person was extradited from a vehicle and four were transported to the Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

