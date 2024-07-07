Full Closure Planned On Jericho Turnpike: Here's Where, When

Starting on Monday, July 8, and lasting for approximately four weeks, the eastbound lanes of Jericho Turnpike will be closed between the Long Island Expressway North Service Road and State Route 106/107 in Oyster Bay.

The closures, which are weather-permitting and scheduled to last from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every weeknight, will facilitate concrete pavement repairs, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) said.

During those times, drivers will be detoured onto the Long Island Expressway South Service Road eastbound, where they will travel for about one mile to northbound State Route 106/107 in order to access Jericho Turnpike.

Additionally, transportation officials reminded motorists to move over for highway workers.

