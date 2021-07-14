Contact Us
Police & Fire

Duo Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Store, Police Say

Zak Failla
Two men are wanted after stealing an iPhone from Best Buy in Huntington Station.
Two men are wanted after stealing an iPhone from Best Buy in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Seen them?

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island who are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two wanted men who allegedly stole a cellphone.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a surveillance photo of a pair of suspects who are wanted after allegedly stealing an iPhone from Best Buy on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station on Thursday, June 24.

The investigation into the two men is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the suspects has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

