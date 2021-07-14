Duo Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Store, Police Say

Seen them?

An alert was issued by police investigators on Long Island who are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two wanted men who allegedly stole a cellphone.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a surveillance photo of a pair of suspects who are wanted after allegedly stealing an iPhone from Best Buy on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station on Thursday, June 24.

The investigation into the two men is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the suspects has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

