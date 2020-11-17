Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Man Found Dead Behind Long Island Restaurant
Police & Fire

Duo Wanted For Stealing $800 Item From Long Island Home Depot, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A surveillance still of the wanted man Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
A surveillance still of the wanted man Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
A surveillance still of the other wanted man Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are looking for two men who stole an $800 Dewalt sliding miter saw from a Long Island Home Depot location. 

The theft took place at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 1 at a Home Depot on Middle Country Road in Coram,  Suffolk County Police said.

Those who recognize the men or witnessed the crime are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for a cash reward online, via the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.