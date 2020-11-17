Duo Wanted For Stealing $800 Item From Long Island Home Depot, Police Say

Police are looking for two men who stole an $800 Dewalt sliding miter saw from a Long Island Home Depot location.

The theft took place at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 1 at a Home Depot on Middle Country Road in Coram, Suffolk County Police said.

Those who recognize the men or witnessed the crime are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers for a cash reward online, via the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

