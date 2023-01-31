Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: These Areas Could See Light Snow Accumulation Overnight
Police & Fire

Duo Uses Stolen Target Credit Card To Place $1.2K Order For Pickup At Westbury Store: Police

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Nassau County Police are asking for help identifying two men suspected of stealing a credit card and information used to purchase items from the Target on Corporate Drive in Westbury on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Nassau County Police are asking for help identifying two men suspected of stealing a credit card and information used to purchase items from the Target on Corporate Drive in Westbury on Saturday, Jan. 21. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police/Google Maps street view

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of using a woman’s stolen credit card to buy merchandise from a Long Island Target.

Nassau County Police said the victim discovered that her credit card and information had been stolen Saturday, Jan. 21, and used to place online orders for pickup from the Target in Westbury, located on Corporate Drive.

Surveillance footage later showed one suspect picking up an order valued at $618 that had been placed with the victim’s card, police said.

A short time later, the second suspect arrived and picked up another order worth $599.

Police described the first suspect as a Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. 

He has black hair and a goatee, and was seen leaving in a silver sedan.

The second man is described as Hispanic in his 20s, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. 

He has black hair and a thin beard, and was seen leaving in a dark SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.