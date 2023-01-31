Duo Uses Stolen Target Credit Card To Place $1.2K Order For Pickup At Westbury Store: Police

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of using a woman’s stolen credit card to buy merchandise from a Long Island Target.

Nassau County Police said the victim discovered that her credit card and information had been stolen Saturday, Jan. 21, and used to place online orders for pickup from the Target in Westbury, located on Corporate Drive.

Surveillance footage later showed one suspect picking up an order valued at $618 that had been placed with the victim’s card, police said.

A short time later, the second suspect arrived and picked up another order worth $599.

Police described the first suspect as a Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds.

He has black hair and a goatee, and was seen leaving in a silver sedan.

The second man is described as Hispanic in his 20s, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

He has black hair and a thin beard, and was seen leaving in a dark SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.