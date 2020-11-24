Duo Nabbed For Long Island Murder

Police arrested two people for murdering a Long Island man in August.

Homicide Squad detectives charged Brooke Jackson, 41, and Umar A. El-Quhir Sr., 43, of Mastic, on Monday, Nov. 23, with murder, for the Thursday, Aug. 20, killing of Earle Foster, 52, of Hempstead, in East Patchogue, said Suffolk County Police.

Jackson will be held at the Fourth Precinct and El-Quhir Sr. will be held at the Fifth Precinct, and are scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Foster was found dead of a gunshot wound in the courtyard of the Maple Tree Apartments.

