Duo Indicted In Fatal Shooting Of 23-Year-Old Man In Baldwin

Two men were indicted on murder charges in the shooting of a 23-year-old man on Long Island.

Darin Semple, age 20, of Freeport, and 21-year-old Devin Obleanis, of Central Islip, were both charged with second-degree murder and first- and second-degree robbery, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

“The defendants allegedly lured Rafael Delossantos to Baldwin under the guise of buying marijuana, but instead, the meet-up was an ambush that left him dead,” Donnelly said. “The scourge of gun violence continues to plague our county and take lives. We will continue to work together with our partners at the NCPD to get these dangerous weapons off our streets and out of the hands of criminals.”

Semple was arraigned on Monday, April 25, and Obleanis was arraigned on Friday, March 25, Donnelly said.

The DA's Office said both men pleaded not guilty.

On Oct. 25, Semple, Obleanis, and a third suspect, who hasn't been apprehended, reportedly met Delossantos at a location on Victoria Street in Baldwin, Donnelly said.

Obleanis had allegedly texted the victim and agreed to meet with the intention to buy marijuana, the DA's Office said.

The defendants allegedly got into Delossantos' vehicle and held him at gunpoint, stealing the marijuana and shooting him two times before fleeing the scene, Donnelly said.

The DA's Office reported that Semple and Obleanis were arrested on the Meadowbrook Parkway in North Merrick on Dec. 10.

Obleanis' next court date is Wednesday, April 27, and Semple is due back in court on Wednesday, May 25, Donnelly said.

The investigation into the suspect who hasn't been apprehended is ongoing.

