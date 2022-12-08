Duo Busted With Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop In Uniondale, Police Say

A traffic stop on Long Island ended with a man and woman in handcuffs for weapons charges, authorities said.

Officers stopped the suspects’ Mercedes C320 just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Uniondale after observing a traffic infraction on Smith Street, Nassau County Police said.

While searching the vehicle, police reportedly found a loaded 9mm handgun inside.

The car’s registration and insurance had been suspended, police said.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Kyle Matthews and 20-year-old Crystal Caraballo, both of Far Rockaway, Queens, for criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, Dec. 8.

