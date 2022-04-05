Duo Busted With Ghost Gun In Oceanside Driving In BMW They Didn't Have Permission To Use

Two suspects driving on Long Island in a BMW they did not have permission to use are facing charges after one was busted with a “ghost gun,” police said.

In Nassau County, police officers stopped a 2008 BMW with a temporary Georgia registration sticker on Long Beach Road at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4 in Oceanside for a defective headlight.

During the subsequent stop, a Nassau County Police Department spokesperson said that a passenger in the BMW, Jackson Heights resident Animal Linares, age 29, was in possession of a loaded unregistered “ghost gun,” and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said that further investigation determined that the driver, Long Island City resident Jennifer Tejada, age 27, did not have the permission or authorization to be in possession of the BMW, and there were multiple warrants out for her arrest in New York City.

She was also taken into custody without incident.

Linares was charged with:

Criminal possession of a firearm;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Tejada was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Both were scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, May 5 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.