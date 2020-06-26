Duo Accused Of Attempting To Scam Long Island Woman Out Of Thousands

Two men are facing charges for allegedly attempting to scam an 83-year-old Long Island woman out of thousands of dollars, police said.

An elderly woman in Huntington Station received a phone call on Tuesday, June 23 from two Bronx residents who alleged that her granddaughter had been arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Suffolk County Police said the two scammers claimed that someone would come to their victim’s home to collect $7,500 to cover the attorney fees, while providing her with a numeric code as part of the fraud.

According to police, the woman determined the call was a scam and called 911 at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers worked with the woman to surveil her house during the exchange.

The fraud attempt led to the arrests of Bronx residents Felix Collado and Jose Cabrera-Urena, who went to the woman’s house in a Honda CRV that afternoon, with Collado engaging her in conversation.

Once it was confirmed that Collado was there to collect money, officers approached the house and both men fled the scene in the Honda. Both were apprehended by officers shortly thereafter at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Collado, 43, and Cabrera-Urena, 29, were arrested with third-degree attempted grand larceny.

Cabrera-Urena was also cited for reckless driving and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Each is being held and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, June 24.

