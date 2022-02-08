Driver Apprehended In Seaford After Nearly Striking Vehicle, Fleeing Officers, Police Say

A 45-year-old man was apprehended after authorities said he nearly struck a police vehicle with a van and ran away from officers on Long Island.

Angelo Santamaria, of Woodbury, was arrested in Seaford at 4:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious 1999 Ford Econoline E350 in the area of Island Channel Road in Wantagh and saw Santamaria swerve the vehicle into oncoming traffic and nearly hit a marked police vehicle, police said.

Police tried to pull the van over, but Santamaria initially refused to stop, and then he parked the vehicle and ran away, according to the police report.

Officers set up a perimeter and were able to arrest Santamaria in the area of Cecilia Place with the help of the K9 unit, police said.

Police later determined that Santamaria was driving with a suspended license, authorities said.

NCPD said Santamaria was charged with:

Third-degree bail jumping

Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Multiple vehicle and traffic law infractions

NCPD said he also had an open warrant in Nassau County and an open warrant in Suffolk County.

