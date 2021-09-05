Dirt Bike Operator Killed In Crash With Compact SUV At Busy Long Island Intersection

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash at a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened on Saturday, Sept. 4, at about 11:30 p.m. in East Northport.

A male was operating a Honda dirt bike when he went through a traffic light at the intersection of Larkfield Road and Pulaski Road and was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, Suffolk County Police said.

The compact SUV was driven by Mary Mollica, age 49, of East Northport, according to police.

The male was transported to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Neither the victim's age nor identity has been released.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the SCPD Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

