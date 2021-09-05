ID Released For 13-Year-Old Killed In Crash At Long Island Intersection

The identity has been released of a 13-year-old who was killed in a crash at a Long Island intersection.

The crash happened on Saturday, Sept. 4, at about 11:30 p.m. in East Northport.

The teen was operating a Honda dirt bike when he went through a traffic light at the intersection of Larkfield Road and Pulaski Road and was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, Suffolk County Police said.

The boy has now been identified as Nicholas Woodworth, of Greenlawn.

The compact SUV was driven by Mary Mollica, age 49, of East Northport, according to police.

The male was transported to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the SCPD Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

