Crips Gang Member Shoots At Officers In Nassau County, Then Puts Gun To His Head, Police Say

A shooting involving police and a robbery suspect ended on Long Island with a Crips gang member in custody.

The 20-year-old gang member, who the police declined to identify, said the incident began around 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, when officers attempted to pull over a black Dodge Charger in Uniondale which they believed was involved in an earlier robbery in Levittown, said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder during a news conference.

As the officers attempted to pull the car over, the suspect tried to squeeze between two cars, injuring one person and damaging his vehicle, police said.

He continued down the road before coming to a dead-end and then began firing at officers from the window of the vehicle, with one bullet hitting the hood of their cruiser, Ryder said.

He then jumped out of the Charger and fled, police said,

No officers were shot during the incident Ryder said, but one officer injured his knee while running after the suspect.

The officers chased the suspect and eventually caught up with him in the backyard of a home before he pointed his gun to his head in what Ryder called an attempt at so-called suicide by cop, but the officers were "restrained" and instead continue chasing the suspect, eventually catching him.

No charges have been filed against the suspect. Police were not sure when he would be arraigned.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

