COVID-19: There's No Need For 'Panic Buying,' Hoarding Supplies, Sheriff Says

As news continues to build regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Long Island, authorities are alerting the public that there's no need for "panic buying" and hoarding food and other supplies.

"I encourage you to continue to support the businesses in your community," Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon said. "Local stores and businesses continue to receive shipments and will have the items you need; there is no need to hoard supplies."

Toulon pointed to the devastation from Superstorm Sandy and how residents came together to help each other and making changes: "We take care of each other and show compassion on a daily basis."

He also stressed how important it is to take the time to call friends, check in on neighbors, and communicate with the elderly.

"This is a time for us all to come together as a community. Remain calm, wash your hands, and stay positive," Toulon said.

The sheriff also reminded residents that the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide "exceptional" service to all.

"We will get through this crisis together," he added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.