Man Rescued After Being Stranded In Long Island Sound For Hours
Police & Fire

Car Crashes Into Long Island Home

Kathy Reakes
The area where the crash happened in Holtsville.
The area where the crash happened in Holtsville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which a car crashed into a Long Island home.

Suffolk County Police officers responded just after 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18, in Holtsville.

According to investigators, a man driving 2021 Kia lost control and drove through two fences and bushes and crashed into the porch of a house located on the 1100 block of North Ocean Avenue.

The man and an adult female passenger were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The Brookhaven Town Building Inspector responded to evaluate the structure.

