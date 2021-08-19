Car Crashes Into Long Island Home

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which a car crashed into a Long Island home.

Suffolk County Police officers responded just after 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18, in Holtsville.

According to investigators, a man driving 2021 Kia lost control and drove through two fences and bushes and crashed into the porch of a house located on the 1100 block of North Ocean Avenue.

The man and an adult female passenger were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The Brookhaven Town Building Inspector responded to evaluate the structure.

