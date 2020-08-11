Brothers Rescued From Stranded Boat In Long Island Sound

Two brothers had to be rescued from the Long Island Sound after their rowboat became stranded miles from the shore.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10 after two Brentwood brothers found themselves stranded approximately three miles off Sunken Meadow Beach.

Police said that Estras Ruiz Treminio, 19, and Misael Ruiz Treminio, 21, were on a 10-foot rowboat in the Sound with no motor and only one paddle. They were forced to call 911 at 10:10 p.m. when they realized they could not get back to shore.

Officers were able to locate the brothers at 10:37 p.m. on Monday night, took the brothers on board and towed the boat back to Sunken Meadow Beach without incident.

