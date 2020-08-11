Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Police Rescue Missing Long Island Woman In Wooded Area
Police & Fire

Brothers Rescued From Stranded Boat In Long Island Sound

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Two brothers were rescued by Suffolk County Police after their boat became disabled in the Long Island Shore.
Two brothers were rescued by Suffolk County Police after their boat became disabled in the Long Island Shore. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Two brothers had to be rescued from the Long Island Sound after their rowboat became stranded miles from the shore.

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10 after two Brentwood brothers found themselves stranded approximately three miles off Sunken Meadow Beach.

Police said that Estras Ruiz Treminio, 19, and Misael Ruiz Treminio, 21, were on a 10-foot rowboat in the Sound with no motor and only one paddle. They were forced to call 911 at 10:10 p.m. when they realized they could not get back to shore.

Officers were able to locate the brothers at 10:37 p.m. on Monday night, took the brothers on board and towed the boat back to Sunken Meadow Beach without incident. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.