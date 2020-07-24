Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Bicyclist Killed After Crash With Car Near Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
A bicyclist was killed after a crash with a car near a Long Island intersection.
A bicyclist was killed after a crash with a car near a Long Island intersection. Photo Credit: File

A bicyclist was killed after a crash with a car near a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday, July 24 in Lake Grove.

Brian Ferretti, 20, of Sayville, was driving a 2005 Toyota sedan on Middle Country Road at the intersection of New Moriches Road, when his vehicle collided with a male bicyclist, Suffolk County Police said.

The Toyota was traveling southbound from New Moriches Road.

The bicyclist, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, according to police. Ferretti was not injured, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

