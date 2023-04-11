Attempted Murder: Duo Charged In Robbery, Shooting Of Employee At Oceanside Business

Two people have been arrested and charged nearly a year after a robbery and shooting at a Long Island smoke shop that left an employee injured.

According to Nassau County Police, Jennifer Crespin-Gomes, age 20, and Yunus Irwan, age 19, both Queens residents, are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a robbery at Da Smoke Shop in Oceanside in March 2022.

Irwan reportedly entered the Merrick Road business on March 6, 2022, confronted a 26-year-old male employee, and fired two rounds, one of which hit the employee in the chest.

Irwan then fled the scene, heading west on Merrick Road, with Gomes in the front passenger seat of the car, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where police said he was in stable condition.

While Gomes was arrested shortly after the incident on March 11, 2022, Irwan evaded capture until more recently, authorities said.

According to the NCPD, Irwan was located and arrested without incident on Monday, April 11.

Now, Gomes and Irwan are both charged with:

Second-degree attempted murder

First-degree attempted robbery, two counts

Second-degree conspiracy

First-degree assault, two counts

Additionally, Irwan faces the following charges:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts

First-degree criminal use of a firearm, two counts

Aggravated criminal possession of a weapon

Irwan is scheduled to be arraigned at the First District Court on Tuesday, April 11.

