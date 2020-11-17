ATM Stolen From Long Island Bank, Later Discovered In Roadway

An entire ATM stolen from outside a Long Island bank was later found in the middle of a roadway.

The discarded ATM from Capital One Bank on Portion Road in Ronkonkoma was later found in the middle of Hillcrest Street, also in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County Police said.

Investigators believe that the ATM became dislodged while it was being dragged by a vehicle with a chain.

Anyone who witnessed the theft or has any information pertinent to this investigation are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS, by using the P3Tips mobile app or via their website.

