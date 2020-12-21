Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Armed Man Impersonating Delivery Driver Burglarizes Occupied Long Island Home, Police Say

Nicolls Road in Deer Park. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a burglary involving an armed man posing as a deliveryman that occurred at an occupied Long Island home.

A woman opened the side door of her home in Deer Park on Nicolls Road at approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21,  to retrieve a package from a man whom she thought was a legitimate delivery driver, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, who was described as Black and was armed with a handgun, forced his way into the home and stole cash and checks, according to police.

The woman, her husband, and a home health aide were inside the home at the time of the burglary and no one was injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this case to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

