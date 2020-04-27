Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Armed Long Island Man Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff With Police

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
56 Shell Road in Rocky Point.
56 Shell Road in Rocky Point. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man who armed himself with what appeared to be a rifle and barricaded himself inside his Long Island residence for nearly four hours has been apprehended.

The landlord for the property located in Rocky Point at 56 Shell Road called 911 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 26 to report that her tenant, Damien Loecher, had locked himself inside the residence following a verbal dispute, Suffolk County Police said.

During the standoff, Loecher broke windows, damaged the interior of the house and threatened officers, according to police.

Loecher exited the rear of the residence at approximately 10:15 p.m., police said.

Officers apprehended Loecher in the backyard of the residence and arrested him. There were no injuries.

Seventh Squad detectives charged Loecher, 39, with menacing a police officer and criminal mischief. He will be arraigned on a later date.

Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct officers, Emergency Service Section officers and members of the Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.