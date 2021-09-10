Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Now Seeing All Red, With All 62 Counties At High Risk For Spread
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Woman Wanted On Long Island For Child Abuse, DWI

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Camille Baez
Camille Baez Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Seen her?

An alert has been issued by police on Long Island as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a wanted woman who was busted for allegedly driving while intoxicated and child abuse.

Camille Baez, age 38, is wanted on a Suffolk County Family Court arrest warrant for child abuse and neglect, and the Suffolk County First District Court on a bench warrant for a DWI arrest.

Police described Baez as being 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is in the St. James area.

Anyone with information regarding Baez’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Warrant Squad by calling (631) 853-5697 or emailing SCSOInvestigativeServices@SuffolkCountyNY.gov. 

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.