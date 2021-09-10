Alert Issued For Woman Wanted On Long Island For Child Abuse, DWI

Seen her?

An alert has been issued by police on Long Island as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a wanted woman who was busted for allegedly driving while intoxicated and child abuse.

Camille Baez, age 38, is wanted on a Suffolk County Family Court arrest warrant for child abuse and neglect, and the Suffolk County First District Court on a bench warrant for a DWI arrest.

Police described Baez as being 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is in the St. James area.

Anyone with information regarding Baez’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Warrant Squad by calling (631) 853-5697 or emailing SCSOInvestigativeServices@SuffolkCountyNY.gov.

