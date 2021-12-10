Alert Issued For Wanted Alleged Child Abuser On Long Island

Seen him?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a wanted man.

An alert was issued by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Dec. 10 regarding 35-year-old Matthew Scalco, who is wanted in Family Court on a warrant for alleged paternity proceedings, child abuse, and neglect.

Investigators noted that Scalco also has a warrant for his arrest from the Suffolk County First District Court for criminal obstruction of breathing from a separate incident.

Scalco has been described as being approximately 5-foot-5, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police noted that he has ties to West Islip, Center Moriches, and Long Beach areas.

Anyone with information regarding Scalco or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Sheriff Office investigators by calling (631) 853-5697 or emailing SCSOInvestigativeServices@SuffolkCountyNY.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.