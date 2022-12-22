Alert Issued For Missing Vulnerable Adult From Valley Stream

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable adult from Long Island.

Michael Golden, age 46, of Valley Stream, was last seen at around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Golden has autism and is non-verbal, and may be in need of medical attention, officials said.

He is described as a Black man standing 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Golden was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray sweater with the word “Yale” on the front, along with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-7347.

